Dressed all in black, students storm school with water guns, set off fireworks in 'senior prank'

BOWIE, Md. — A group of seniors in Maryland are facing charges after storming their high school dressed all in black and then shooting students and staff with water guns while setting off fireworks.

In a statement obtained by ABC, the administrators at Bowie High School in Maryland said they are “taking this incident very seriously and coordinating with local police; the students involved will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law and disciplined according to the PGCPS Student Code of Conduct.”

According to eye witness accounts a group of 20 students stormed the campus wearing all black clothing and black masks. They carried water guns – which some reported were filled with vinegar or possibly even urine – and pretended to shoot students and staff in the main lobby of the building.

They also reportedly set off fireworks which created so much smoke that the building had to be evacuated.

One student reportedly had an asthma attack during the chaos and another sustained second-degree burns when the firework hit her.

While it appears some students and staff knew it was a joke, others told ABC the prank went too far.

“I don’t know what goes through someone’s mind to pull off a prank like this in this day and age so close to Parkland,” Steve Birckhead’s said. “And then two days later to have the shooting today down in Texas, it’s like these kids just weren’t thinking.”

The school called the incident “dangerous” and “reckless”.

They said they are debating whether to allow the participating seniors to participate in graduation.

