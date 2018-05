× Corinth Police say man’s death may have been homicide

CORINTH, Miss. — A man’s body was found at a home Monday morning and Corinth Police are treating the death as a homicide.

The body of 57-year-old George Harris was found on the front porch of his home in the 2000 block of Liddon Lake, Police Chief Ralph Dance said.

The body has been taken to Jackson for an autopsy.