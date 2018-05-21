× Police: Officers shoot robbery suspect after police chase in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Officers shot a robbery suspect after he lead them on a police chase in West Memphis Monday evening, West Memphis Police said.

Police say it started as a robbery at Walmart.

They chased the suspect onto I-40 near mile-marker 280.

That’s when the suspect hit another vehicle after trying to run over the officer’s vehicles.

Police shot the suspect.

Paramedics are on the scene.

Arkansas State Police are handling the case.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says all eastbound lanes on I-40 have been closed due to due the active crime scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Crittenden Co: I-40 EB is closed due to an active crime scene in West Memphis (mm 280). Consider I-55 crossing to Memphis. Monitor at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic. #neatraffic pic.twitter.com/A49qzDdbav — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) May 21, 2018