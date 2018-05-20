× Woman shot outside of Memphis strip club

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a strip club.

According to police, one woman was shot outside of V Live Memphis in the 3600 block of Mendenhall.

Witnesses told police that there was a fight in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

The woman went to the hospital by private vehicle. She’s in non-critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.