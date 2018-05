× Man in critical condition after vehicle flips at Shelby Farms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are on the scene of a critical accident westbound of Walnut Grove at Farm Road.

One vehicle flipped and was in the middle of Walnut Grove near the entrance to Shelby Farms.

Police say a man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Appling Farms Officers are working a critical accident westbound Walnut Grove at Farm Road. 1 vehicle flipped and is in the middle of Walnut Grove. 1 male was transported in critical condition to ROH. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 20, 2018