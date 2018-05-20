× 9-year-old killed in crash in University of Memphis area

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police say a 9-year-old girl is dead after an early morning crash.

The crash reportedly happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning, at the intersection of Spottswood and Goodwyn.

Police say a truck left the roadway and crashed into a tree on the south side of the road. 9-year-old Jaliya Lewis, along with two other children, was taken to the hospital.

While the other two children received non-life threatening injuries, Lewis died from hers.

Investigators determined that none of the children were wearing seat belts. The children were reportedly thrown into the front seat area of the truck when the crash occurred.

The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Racqual Conner, told police that she fell asleep behind the wheel.

The driver, who police have not named, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, driving with a suspended license and no insurance and three counts of violation of the child restrain law.