WINDSOR, England — The Latest on the royal wedding (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Dean of Windsor David Conner has welcomed the congregation at the start of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple are standing at the altar in St. George’s Chapel. They smiled at each other as a soprano sang a work by Handel.

As they stood at the altar, Harry said to Meghan: “You look amazing.”

Markle arrived to a fanfare and walked down the aisle accompanied part of the way by Prince Charles, and by 10 young page boys and bridesmaids. The children include 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, children of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

___

12 p.m.

Meghan Markle is wearing a dress by designer Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry.

Markle’s choice is being closely watched Saturday given how big an impact royal wedding dresses have on what brides everywhere want to wear. Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding gown, with its romantic details and dramatic train, defined the ’80s fairytale bridal look.

More recently, when Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011, her long-sleeved lace gown immediately sparked a trend for more covered-up, traditional lace bridal dresses.

11:55 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth II arrived at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor in a flared lime-colored dress in printed silk and an edge-to-edge coat with a lime silk tweed fastening.

The royal palace said that both items of clothing were designed by Stuart Parvin. She was joined by her husband, Prince Philip. The guests stood to attention as the pair entered the chapel.

___

11:50 a.m.

American television star Meghan Markle has arrived at St. George’s Chapel for her wedding to Prince Harry.

Markle, who is being ferried to the grounds in a vintage maroon Rolls-Royce with her mother Doria Ragland, is expected to enter the chapel shortly.

Prince Harry and his brother and best man Prince William were seated waiting for her on Saturday.

___

11:35 a.m.

Prince Harry and best man Prince William have arrived at St. George’s Chapel for his royal wedding in Windsor to American actress Meghan Markle.

The pair, dressed in formal military uniforms, waved and smiled as they stepped across the grounds of the 15th-century church.

William, who was married to commoner Kate Middleton at a ceremony in 2011, is carrying his brother’s rings. Saturday’s ceremony is supposed to last about an hour.

Other members of the royal family have taken their places inside St. George’s Chapel, including Harry’s uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, his aunt Princess Anne and his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Guests are awaiting the arrival of the most senior royals, including Princes Charles, who will walk Markle down the aisle, and Queen Elizabeth II and her husband.