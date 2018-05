× Severe thunderstorm warnings for several Counties in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for several counties in the Mid-South

Counties with a thunderstorm warning until 3:15 p.m. are Mississippi, Dyer, Hardeman and Lauderdale Counties.

Counties with a thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m. are Clay and Dunklin Counties.

Tipton County and parts of Lauderdale County still have a thunderstorm warning until 3:00 p.m.