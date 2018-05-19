Rain causes apartments to flood with water, sewage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The rain caused major problems at one Memphis apartment complex after many residents a left dealing with flooding and raw sewage.

According to residents of Villages of Harrison Creek apartments said the complex just fixed the problem that had been going on for days and it wasn't just water.

Residents couldn't use the bathroom in their own homes because of sewage problems.

Residents said they've lived through water coming through their ceilings, mold coming through the walls and most recently feces and urine coming through their toilets and tubs.

Dorinda Gutierrez said she is fed up.

"That is feces in my tub. Do you think I really want to clean that? That is feces. That's other peoples business in that tub," Gutierrez said.

Using lots of clothes and blankets and even cutting their own carpet only added to the damage.

Residents all a part of one building said they thought they were the only ones having the sewage problem in the complex because of connected pipes.

They said they repeatedly told management about the problems.

"They're telling us they're going to do this and do this but ain't nobody doing nothing," Gutierrez said.

WREG tried asking managers at the complex but the office was closed and we were told none lived on site.

Families are now happy to have the current problem fixed but worried that it won't be the last.