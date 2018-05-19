× Premier service organization unveils new book celebrating 25 years of service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ‚—The work of a premier service organization is now etched in history after they unveiled new book describing their 25 years of service.

Today the archives and the history book for the River City Chapter of the Links Incorporated that celebrates the work they have done in the Bluff City.

A crowd gathered at the National Civil Rights Museum this morning to recognize all the community work the organization does in Memphis.

This is the 25th anniversary of the river city links in Memphis.

They have mentored youth, provided health screenings in the community, set up voter registration drives and assisted local African immigrant families in Memphis.

WREG’s Stephanie Scurlock and April Thompson are members of the River City Links and attended today’s unveiling.