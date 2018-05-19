× Police search for missing 12-year-old

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to the police, Taylor Davis left his home in the 1000 block of Haynes just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Davis has been diagnosed with chronic asthma.

Davis was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts. He is 4-feet-10-inches tall, and weighs around 110 lbs.

This is not the first time that Memphis police have had to search for Davis.

On May 3, a CityWatch was issued for Davis after he did not come home from school. He was found safe later on.

If you see Davis, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.