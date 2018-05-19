× Escaped inmate and accomplice captured in Memphis

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.—An escaped DeSoto County inmate and his accomplice were captured Saturday afternoon, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies said 42-year-old Phillip Herron and accomplice Lauren Bland were captured at a house on North Highland Street near Bowen Avenue.

Memphis Police Officers and a special task force arrested the two after they received tips regarding their location.

According to authorities, Herron escaped from a work detail in Hernando on Tuesday. He was behind bars on meth charges.

Both suspects are being held at the Shelby County Jail pending their extradition to Mississippi.