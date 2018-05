× Coahoma County deputies looking for missing person

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Coahoma County Search and Rescue are looking for a woman who went missing Thursday.

Courtney McCullar, 32, went missing Thursday morning according to deputies.

McCullar is a 5 foot 1 inch 130-pound female. She was last seen wearing blue jeans T-shirt and flip-flops.

Please contact Dustin with any information at 662-902-7377