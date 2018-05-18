× Woman arrested in case of Tipton County man found in burned house

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested in the case of an 81-year-old man found murdered after a fire last year in a Drummonds, Tennessee home.

Amber Blair Whitehead, 33, of Saltillo, Mississippi was arrested Wednesday evening near Tupelo and brought back to Tipton County, Sheriff J.T. “Pancho” Chumley said.

Whitehead is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge and is due in court May 22.

Joseph Roman was found dead June 17, 2017 after a house fire in the 15000 block of Highway 59 West.

An autopsy later determined he had been killed prior to the fire.

According to an affidavit, a confidential source told detectives that Whitehead and others intended to rob the man of $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information in this case, please call Tipton County’s Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3307, or email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com.