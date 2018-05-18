Memphis girls start big with new retail store Angels and Tomboys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis girls, just 12 and 14, are now business owners with some big-name backing from a billionaire for their new shop selling soaps, perfumes and lotions in Memphis.

Madison Star and Mallory Iyana cut the ribbon Friday on their new store at 3078 Summer Avenue in Highland Heights, called Angels and Tomboys.

"We have where they can make lip balm, body scrub and lip gloss and they can get different types of beverages,” the girls said.

Beyond just selling great products, the young entrepreneurs hope to be an inspiration to other young girls and help build up their hometown of Memphis.

"They’ll be like— it’s your business, it’s your company? And we’re like, yeah it’s our company. And they’ll be like, so you’re going to open up a store? And we’re like, yeah we’re going to be opening a store.”

Instead of competing in state championships, preparing for school dances or even just hanging out like most 6th- and 8th-graders, Madison and Mallory made a business deal with billionaire and "Shark Tank" investor Mark Cuban.

The two decided to make each side of the store feature different characters and scents.

“Each girl still has — if you’re a tomboy, you still have something girly in you. If you’re an angel you still have some tomboy in you.”

After courageously starting their own business four years ago, hoping to make products to fit their target young audience, the two now have their own signature body washes, shampoos and conditioners, and lotions and sprays ready to sell.

The two say they want to expand their business to other parts of the world, and they have a message for other young girls who want to start their own business:

“Go for it. Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do it. Just be yourself."

And as true Memphians, both Mallory and Madison want to continue to make a difference in their hometown.

“We want to meet other goals and create other companies and come back and rebuild Memphis.”

The girls say they are just getting started. They will be moving to Atlanta next year to be home schooled and continue their business.

Madison wants to become an actress while Mallory would like to continue being an athlete in basketball and track.