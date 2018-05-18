Live at 9: International Barbecue Championship, Seeding Success & Calvin Richardson

The Seeding Success program

A new program is bringing education opportunities to you and your child.

The Seeding Success program will be incorporating home visits with children and getting parents involved.

Mark Sturgiss joins us to explain.

Cooking with the pros

More than 225 teams are hitting the grill in Tom Lee Park as part of Memphis in May’s International Barbecue Championship.

Marybeth Conley got a chance to hang out with the team from this year’s honored country, the Czech Republic.

Hi-tech BBQ: The Meater

A handy device called “The Meater” could make a big difference when you barbecue. Joseph Cruz shows off a meat thermometer that’s so hi tech it’ll call you when dinner is done.

Cooking tips with Tuffy Stone

Tuffy Stone knows a thing or two about barbecue. He’s judged almost as much barbecue as he’s cooked himself.

Music with Calvin Richardson