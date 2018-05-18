× Judge sets $40,000 bond for Mark Giannini

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge set a $40,000 bond for a man accused of statutory rape Friday and dismissed a violation of probation charge.

Former Eads, Tennessee businessman Mark Giannini could make $40,000 bond and be released the same day, his lawyers said.

Attorneys said the prosecution did not present enough evidence that Giannini violated probation in the case.

Giannini — who is awaiting trial on two other rape charges and was acquitted of another — was booked into the county jail on aggravated statutory rape charges in April after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that he was involved in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

The victim stated she met Giannini on the social dating site Seeking Arrangements sometime last year and began having sex. The two reportedly had relations at his home on multiple occasions and exchanged nude photos.

At issue Friday was whether Giannini should have asked for the juvenile victim’s drivers license to verify her age.