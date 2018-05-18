× Four suspects accused in deadly Helena-West Helena shooting

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Two suspects are behind bars and two more are still at large following a deadly shooting in Helena-West Helena Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to Elm Street after an argument broke out around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses stated it was during the subsequent fight that a suspect pulled a gun and shot 22-year-old Dominic Otey.

Otey was rushed to the Helena Regional Medical Center but died from his injury.

A release from the police department stated the shooter then fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.

Authorities have identified four suspects in this case: Devonta Higgins, Tommy Higgins, Diamond Higgins and a juvenile.

Devonta and Tommy have both been taken into custody, but Diamond and the juvenile are still on the run.

If you can help, call the police department at (870) 572-3441.