Reports: At least 8 people dead after Texas high school shooting

HOUSTON, Texas — Multiple people have reportedly been killed and an officer wounded after a student opened fire inside a Texas high school on Friday.

Three sources confirmed to KHOU that at least eight people were killed after a student reportedly began shooting inside an art classroom at Santa Fe High School around 8 a.m. The school was quickly placed on lockdown.

Several students told the station they were evacuated down the street as police surrounded the campus. There are also unconfirmed reports that gunshots were exchanged with the unknown suspect.

One student told Houston television station KTRK in a telephone interview that a gunman came into her first-period art class and started shooting. The student said she saw one girl with blood on her leg as the class evacuated the room.

“We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, ‘Start running,’” the student told the television station.

The student said she didn’t get a good look at the shooter because she was running away. She said students escaped through a door at the back of the classroom.

Authorities have not yet confirmed that report.

The station has confirmed with the school that the shooter has been taken into custody.