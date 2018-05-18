× An inside look at the doctors’ offices of the future

LOS ANGELES — “Let’s get you signed in.”

A quick check in and then Devin Breen is whisked to a body scanner to get his vitals: weight, temperature, amount of oxygen in his blood and a sensor measuring his height.

He’s at Forward for his regular doctor’s appointment.

“I think they’ve got a great staff and a great process. You can’t get what they’re doing anywhere else.”

Silicon Valley alum Ilya Abyzov co-founded the medical practice. He said the mission is to get healthcare up to speed with the times.

“Our doctor’s experience looks like it’s from the 1980s. Where’s the engineering to keep people alive?”

Abyzov took us on a tour of their Los Angeles office. The body scan data was sent to monitors in an exam room where a Bluetooth stethoscope showed your heart rate on the screen. An infrared device found veins to draw blood on the first try.

Forward’s artificial intelligence then analyzed the information and suggested a diagnosis and treatment plan. All medical records were sent to an app on your smart phone.

“During the appointment, the technology makes a big difference.”

Breen’s doctor Nate Favini said less time waiting for test results means more time with his patients.

“We do blood tests in the office. You get it in 12 minutes.”

There’s a monthly fee to join Forward, and it doesn’t take health insurance.

“The biggest thing I like is the fast communication between myself, the team, and the doctors,” said Breen.

After being a member for six months, Breen said he’s convinced Forward is the future of medical care.