WREG uncovers more information about Mississippi man who was beaten

SARDIS, Miss. — A Sardis, MS business owner is facing charges after he turned himself in Thursday.

Police charged him with assault after a video of a brutal beating surfaced on Facebook.

Police say the video shows Newt Davis chocking and then tossing a box at Bo Tutor.

Tutor has cancer and only one functioning arm.

"I think both got a little heated, and it escalated," Sardis Police Chief Steven McClarty said.

Though it is hard to tell, Chief McLarty says it was Bo Tutor who sent Newt Davis a text about meeting at the intersection to fight.

"We had a few words," Tutor said.

According to police,the two got into an argument hours earlier and instead of letting it go, David showed up ready for more.

"He kept beating me in the head," Tutor said.

In the video, it looks like Davis got the best of Tutor. Witnesses say the fight was over money.

"He tried to push my eye balls out with his thumb," Tutor said.

According police, David may have taken things too far.

"I was laying on the concrete, and he was sitting on my chest. When he got up, he started stomping me in the chest," Tutor recalled of the fight.

WREG stopped by both of Davis' businesses to try to get his side of the story but couldn't track him down.

Not long after we showed up Davis turned himself into police and is now facing simple assault charges.

Tutor says from now on he's going to keep his distance.

"He needs to keep his business across the street, and I'll stay over here," he said.

He says the entire ordeal has put life into perspective for him.

"I'm more worried about cancer than I am about him," Tutor said as tears fell down his eye.