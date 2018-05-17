× Weather advisory issued for Memphis in May due to nearby lightning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Robert Griffin, the Director of Marketing at Memphis in May, issues a weather advisory due to lightning in the area.

Patrons are asked to leave Tom Lee Park for safety or shelter in place if they want to stay.

Those who leave can go to the MLGW parking garage until the storm passes over.

Memphis In May officials released a statement saying, “We expect to resume admissions at 4:30 p.m. and do not currently project additional threatening weather.”

We will update you as more information becomes available.