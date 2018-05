× Police: Man dies after being shot in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after he was shot in the 2500 block of Lamar Avenue in Orange Mound on Thursday, the Memphis Police Department said.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are currently on the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any tips you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

35.102978 -89.979741