Parents concerned after SCS dismisses class early due to problems with air conditioning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five schools in five school days ended class early because of air conditioning problems.

With a week left in the school year, parents are wondering if they’ll be left making alternative plans for their children to stay cool.

“She told me she was really hot. She said she wasn’t going to make it. She was going to pass out,” parent Trina Williams said.

Williams says her daughter goes to Sheffield High.

She says her daughter started calling her right after she dropped her off for the day, saying the air inside of the school wasn’t working.

“She said they were releasing them at 10:30 a.m., but I didn’t receive a phone call until 10:15 a.m.,” the mother said.

Like many parents, Williams believed her daughter but didn’t show up until the school district officially said it was too hot for class.

“I feel for the parents who got jobs. They have to figure out something to come get them and what to do with them.”

Williams says she was free to get her daughter, but she can’t help but think about parents who aren’t so flexible.

“Your child is going to be sitting on the outside of the building until you get here.”

She says giving parents a 15 minute warning doesn’t seem right.

While WREG was near campus we noticed dozens of students still waiting for a ride nearly 30 minutes after classes were cancelled. We also noticed several cars were speeding by as student’s tried to cross the street.

Many drivers were probably unaware that the day was cut short.

SCS says crews are working overtime to fix the problem and sometimes there is no quick fix.

They say they understand it’s an inconvenience for parents, but they will always do what is best for the health and safety of the students.

In these cases, school officials stay on campus until all students are gone.