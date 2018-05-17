× Non-profit group renews push for biker safety after 4 die in crashes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Mid-South non-profit group is renewing its push for biker safety after four people were killed in motorcycle crashes in as many days.

Ironically, May also happens to be National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Clark Chambers was just a teen when a drunk driver changed his life forever.

“I had a guy that was intoxicated turn in front of me, broke both the bones in this right leg,” he said.

Since then, Chambers has made it his life’s mission to help keep motorcyclists safe on the roads, creating ‘Bikers & Social Clubs for Change,’ a non-profit organization that reminds drivers to share the road.

The group launched the campaign, ‘Look twice, save a life.’

“We belong on the roads with everybody else,” Chambers said. “We deserve to be out here.”

In less than a week, four people were killed in motorcycle crashes in the Mid-South.

A 52-year-old and 29-year-old man were killed in separate hit-and-run crashes in Memphis Sunday morning, and two more people died Wednesday night after their motorcycle was hit by another driver in Southaven, Mississippi.

Winchester and Riverdale is one of the most dangerous intersections in the city, according to Chambers. He and his group put up about 50 signs across the city, including that spot, hoping to encourage drivers to look twice.

“We’ve got to slow down, we’ve got to pay attention to what’s going on around us,” he said. “But people need to pay attention and be aware that bike season is now back.”

Chambers has lost count of how many biker friends he’s had to say ‘goodbye’ to over the years.

“We were burying two people a week, you know? Every Friday, every Saturday, we were burying somebody,” he said. “One thing about riding a motorcycle, you become part of a brotherhood and a sisterhood. So, over the years it’s been a lot of people that we’ve lost.”

His group is working on putting up more signs as a reminder to drivers.

In the meantime, Chambers says just watching and listening will save lives.

“We’ve gotta keep working, we’ve gotta keep working,” he said.

Memphis police still haven’t caught the suspects in Sunday’s hit-and-run crashes.

And so far, no charges have been filed against the driver in Wednesday’s deadly accident in Southaven.