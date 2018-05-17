Motorcyclists push for biker safety after 4 people die in crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has been a deadly week for bikers in the Mid-South.

Four people have been killed in motorcycle crashes since Sunday.

Ironically, May also happens to be National Motorcycle Safety Awareness month.

Clark Chambers was just a teen when a drunk driver changed his life forever.

"I had a guy that was intoxicated turn in front of me. I broke both of the bones in my right leg," he recalled.

Since then, he's made it his life's mission to help keep motorcyclists safe on the roads and created Bikers and Social Clubs for Change, a non-profit organization that reminds drivers to share the road with the campaign 'Look Twice, Save A Life.'

"We belong on the roads with everybody else. We deserve to be out here," Chambers said.

Two men were killed in separate hit-and-run crashes in Memphis Sunday morning, and two more were killed Wednesday night after their motorcycle was hit by another driver in Southaven.

"The people that have just lost their lives on bikes, that's really sad," Chambers said. "We've got to slow down. We've got to pay attention to what's going on around us, but people need to pay attention and be aware that bike season is now back."

Chambers has lost count of how many biker friends he's had to say goodbye to over the years.

"We were burying two people a week, you know? Every Friday and every Saturday, we were burying somebody."

His group is working on putting up more signs as a reminder to drivers.

In the meantime, he says just watching and listening for bikers will save lives.

Memphis Police still haven't caught the suspects in Sunday's hit-and-run crashes.

So far, no charges have been filed against the driver in Wednesday night's deadly accident.