Motorcycle accident claims two lives in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Two people are dead following a deadly motorcycle accident in Mississippi.

WREG has learned Jarrell Morris, 27, and Maxine Broderick, 26, of Southaven were riding in the area of Airways Boulevard and Guthrie Drive when they were struck around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said another driver was making a turn when it hit the motorcycle killing both adults.

So far, no charges have been filed against that second driver.