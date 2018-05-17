× Man targets famed Lansky Brothers store not once, but twice in a week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help identifying a man they say targeted the famed Lansky Brothers store twice in less than a week.

Authorities released surveillance video of the incidents on their Facebook page Wednesday.

On Sunday, May 6, the suspect reportedly entered the store, grabbed several items of clothing valued at roughly $1,500 and took off. Police said at the time he was accompanied by a female companion but didn’t explicitly say if she was involved in the crime.

Just several days later, the same man returned to the store alone and did the exact same thing.

Police did not mention a woman being involved in the second crime.

If you can help police identify either suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.