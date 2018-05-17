× Police: Man shot dead in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A 22-year-old man has been pronounced dead after being shot in Helena-West Helena Thursday afternoon, Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith said.

Officers say they responded to a shooting call at 2:30 p.m. at the corner of Elm and Franklin, where they found Dominique Otay unresponsive in the middle of the street.

Video, shot by a civilian, shows a group of people trying to revive him.

Otay was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are now searching for a woman and two men who fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.