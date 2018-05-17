× Man says his neighbor attacked him after spreading lies on social media

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man says he became the victim of a vicious crime all because of lies spread through Facebook.

Now, he says he’s in fear for his life.

This all started on the phone.

The victim says someone was spreading lies about him. But before he knew it, he says he was facing a threat that was very real.

Ronnie Williams was sitting on his couch in his Northeast Memphis home going through Facebook when something strange popped up from a neighbor.

“I was getting messages from him with all kinds of dirty language, believe it or not,” he said.

William says he’s known Joshua Bray for about 10 years. He lives a couple of blocks away.

That’s probably how the virtual threats turned very real in just a few minutes.

“He opened this door, and the next thing I know he has a gun,” Williams said. “When I looked down the barrel of a gun, I saw my life flash before my eyes. I thought he was going to pull the trigger as soon as I looked out the window.”

Williams ran and called the police.

“It about scared me half to death. I went and hid in my car, because I didn’t know if they were going to catch him.”

As soon as police got to his house, he told them where Bray lives with his grandmother.

Police went there and say Bray admitted to threatening Williams but denied bringing a gun.

Still, they found a loaded gun in his bedroom.

Police arrested the convicted felon for unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault.

WREG went to the house to get his family’s side of the story. Someone came to the door, but didn’t open it.

“This Facebook, Twitter and all of that stuff has completely gotten out of hand. Especially when it’s causing a lot of violence like this,” Williams said.

He says he’s afraid for what could happen next, not just to him, but with anyone who uses social media.

Bray is pretty familiar with The Shelby County Criminal Justice System. He was convicted for aggravated burglary in 2011.

He’s being held on a $5,000 bond, but Williams is afraid he’ll get out.

He says he went shopping for a gun to protect himself.