Live at 9: Sleep deprivation, students help beautify our communities & The Patio Porkers

Sleep deprivation in students

New data from the Centers for Disease Control says six out of 10 middle schoolers and seven out of 10 high schools get too little sleep, and that can lead to everything from higher diabetes risk to behavioral problems.

Dr. Merrill Wise is a sleep specialist from Methodist Sleep Disorders Center.

Author Chat

What does it take to go from a father-less childhood in a crime-ridden neighborhood, to a medical degree and several best-selling books? How does someone face cancer at 21 and keep going, juggling chemotherapy while finishing her degree?

Authors Sharlee Jeter and Dr. Sampson Davis have “The Stuff” it takes to do that, and their new book explores the stories who do too.

Students help beautify our community

Sometimes the youngest people teach the biggest lessons and that’s certainly the case when it comes to beautifying our community. Every year school children work on outdoor projects at their schools, and today we want to showcase the first place winners.

Cooking with The Patio Porkers

When it comes to food, Chicago’s known for deep dish pizza and Chicago-style hot-dogs, but the historic meat-packing city can also do a mean barbecue. The Chicago Meat Authority’s team is in town to prove they can out-barbecue teams from all over the world, at this week’s Memphis in May World Championship Barbeque Festival.