× EDGE Board encourages Mimeo to relocate corporate headquarters to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The EDGE Board approved a 15-year expansion PILOT hoping to entice a national printing company to move its corporate headquarters to Memphis.

Mimeo currently operates a manufacturing and distribution facility in Memphis, but is now in the process of looking for a new corporate headquarters location.

If selected, the move will bring 284 existing Mimeo employees to the Bluff City and create an additional 171 jobs. The average salary is approximately $55,000.

Mimeo will also spend an additional $13 million to build their headquarters near the airport.

A decision is expected to be made soon.