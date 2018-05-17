Children find mother face down in pool of blood with gunshot wounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORREST CITY, Ark. -- A son and daughter in Forrest City made a horrific discovery Wednesday evening when they found their mother shot inside her home on Traylor Street.

Police write in their report that Shirley Jones, 55, was laying face down in a pool of blood in a back room with multiple gunshot wounds.

"One of the bullets lodged in the back of her brain. They can’t take it out," said the victim's brother, Stanley Jones.

Shirley Jones was rushed to Regional Medical Center in Memphis where she remained Thursday in critical condition. Her sister told WREG she was on life support at one point.

Stanley Jones said the last time he and his relatives had seen his sister was Tuesday night when they attended a graduation ceremony.

He said they had tried calling her multiple times Wednesday, but when she didn't answer, said her son and daughter went to check on her.

That's when they found her -- and her phone.

"Her phone was on the front porch. Her phone was found on the front porch. That’s why she couldn’t answer the phone," Stanley Jones said.

Police told WREG "strong leads" have led them to a suspect, but they haven't made any arrests yet.

Jones' family is pointing the finger at her boyfriend, who Stanley Jones said attacked his sister with a hammer several months back.

"We know for a fact he the one who did it ‘cause we had had some threatening calls earlier that day before we went to the graduation," he said.

But the Joneses are leaving the detective work for police. They're focused on Shirley Jones' recovery, as are her neighbors.

“God got ways and I just pray that she’s okay because I knew her and she’s a very nice lady," said neighbor Markel Ellis.