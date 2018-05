× Authorities expand search for escaped inmate, accomplice in Hernando

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is expanding its search for a prisoner and a woman they say helped him escape.

According to authorities, 42-year-old Phillip Herron escaped from a work detail in Hernando on Tuesday. He was behind bars on meth charges.

Lauren Bland served as an accomplice in the getaway.

If you know anything that could help police, call Desoto County Crime Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS.