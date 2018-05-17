× Arlington High teacher investigated for alleged misconduct with student

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — An Arlington High School teacher was suspended without pay Thursday as the school investigates an allegation of inappropriate behavior with a student.

According to a spokesperson for Arlington Community Schools, the principal received a call this morning, prompting the investigation. No student has been identified and no students has complained about the teacher, the district said.

“Following Board policy, the teacher was suspended, without pay, immediately after the allegations were brought to the school’s attention. Law enforcement and the Department of Children Services were also immediately notified.

“The employee has denied the allegations. The employee will remain suspended and is not allowed on school property, pending the outcome of the investigation,” the district said.

The teacher was not identified.