Whitehaven murder suspect captured overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting in Whitehaven.
Jarvis Miller was booked overnight on second-degree murder charges after police say he shot and killed another man at the Mill Creek Apartments near Millbranch and Shelby Drive.
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, they have not released any information on the victim.
As for his alleged killer, the 33-year-old is being held without bail at the Shelby County Jail.
We’re waiting for police to release the affidavit in this case so we can learn more about what happened.
35.149534 -90.048980