Whitehaven murder suspect captured overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting in Whitehaven.

Jarvis Miller was booked overnight on second-degree murder charges after police say he shot and killed another man at the Mill Creek Apartments near Millbranch and Shelby Drive.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, they have not released any information on the victim.

As for his alleged killer, the 33-year-old is being held without bail at the Shelby County Jail.

We’re waiting for police to release the affidavit in this case so we can learn more about what happened.