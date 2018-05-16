Teenagers accused of carjacking woman’s vehicle on Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother of three was carjacked at gunpoint on Mother's Day.

It all happened around 5 a.m. at a gas station in the 1700 block of Winchester.

Labertha Milton was headed to work early Sunday morning when she stopped at a gas station.

As soon as she got out of her car, she was approached by two teenagers.

"When I looked up and opened the door to my car, the young guy put the gun in my left hip. He was like, 'Act like nothing is going on.' While he was saying that, the other young guy came from around the car and slid my keys off of my wrist."

The thieves got in the car, drove across the street and - according to the police report- picked up two more guys at the gas station before speeding off.

"I didn't know what to do. He said, 'Give me the keys to your car.' I was struck, I didn't know what to do."

All of her personal belongings were gone.

"My wallet was in my car, my child support card is in my car, my light bills are in the trunk of my car and my ID is in my car."

Police say the teens used her car in a robbery attempt to steal a woman's purse.

"They said they went and did some robberies in my car. There was a lady at the police precinct who said the guys robbed her in my car."

Milton tells us after that, the teenagers crashed her car. Now, it's totaled and sitting in an impound lot.

She says it's a Mother's Day she'll never forget.

"You can't do wrong. The wrong is going to follow you. No matter where you go or what you do, it's going to come back and haunt you."

Luckily that gas station has surveillance cameras and captured the teens. Two 15-year-old's and a 17-year-old were arrested.

Oddly enough, the owner told us another person was carjacked at the same gas station recently.