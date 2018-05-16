Police search for thieves accused of robbing businesses in Raleigh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crooks hit two neighboring businesses in Raleigh just weeks apart, and police say they have yet to make any arrests.

There's not one trace of glass at Perfect Impressions Boutique even though thieves broke out the front window of the store on Tuesday.

"We don't want these kind of people around."

We talked to Nash Hussen, the owner of the strip mall, by phone. He says police are doing their best to crack the latest case.

According to police, they showed up to this store just before 5 p.m. They checked to see if anyone was still inside, but only found a ransacked store and shattered glass.

Some dresses were taken and the rest were thrown on the ground.

It seems someone even went as far as stealing the sign above the store. It's a tough pill for any small business owner to swallow, but that`s not it.

The thieves also made off with an I-pad, a computer and a t-shirt making machine.

"That why we have cameras so we can deter some of those things," Hussen said.

Though the strip mall is filled with cameras, just weeks before crooks rammed a car into the front door of the insurance company right next door.

This woman didn't want to show her face but says she remembers the moment she showed for work to find out they'd been hit.

"I found the door all broken and glass on the floor," she said. "The car crashed into the glass doors."

A mess was left behind and electronics were snatched.

"They took the computers but left cables behind. You have to get those to make the computers work, and they were like 10 year old computers," the woman said.

She says they aren't getting away with much, and ,quite frankly, it's just a hassle having to clean up on top of the concern for customer safety.

In both cases police have not made an arrest.

If you know anything about either one of these crimes please call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.