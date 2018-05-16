× Police: Juvenile shot in Cherokee Park, one suspect detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A male juvenile was transported to the hospital after he was shot in Cherokee Park in the 1400 block of Smythe Wednesday evening, confirms the Memphis Police Department.

Police responded to the scene at 6:13 p.m.

The victim was transported to Le Bonheur hospital in critical condition, but is now listed as non-critical.

One person has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

