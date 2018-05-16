× Memphis man now accused of trying to kidnap a second child from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— WREG has uncovered new information about a man accused of trying to kidnap a 10-year-old girl from an elementary school twice.

Tavius Woods reportedly also tried to kidnap her older sister from Power Center Academy around the same time.

It happened April 26.

The principal at Power Center Academy on Winchester Road told police a man called the school pretending to be a parent and asked to pick up a 14-year-old female student.

Staff called her mother who claimed the same thing had just happened to her 10-year-old daughter a few miles away at Germanshire Elementary.

She said a man pretended to be a family member and tried to take her daughter not once but twice.

“It’s not fair for my kids. They can’t live the life and have a normal childhood like they need to,” the mother told WERG.

She said Woods is behind it all.

He’s facing attempted kidnapping charges for the Germanshire incident, and it’s possible he could now face more charges.

The mother said she doesn’t know what Woods’ intentions are, but claimed this all started in 2013 at an after-school daycare where Woods worked.

She said that’s where he tried to sexually assault her now 14-year-old daughter, who is the child he’s accused of trying to kidnap from Power Center.

“She said he reached between her legs and told her ‘let’s have sex.’ She told him no,” said the mother.

She said in 2014, Woods was charged with solicitation of a minor and aggravated sexual battery, but the charges were expunged from his record after a judge ruled he was incompetent to stand trial.

In 2016, Woods landed a job in the cafeteria at Oakshire Elementary.

“He has some pretty significant mental health issues. In addition to the fact he has down syndrome, I believe autism as well,” said Blake Ballin, Woods’ attorney.

He asked the court to once again evaluate whether his client is competent to stand trial.

That assessment should be complete next week.