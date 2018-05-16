× Four men charged after allegedly attacking father, infant at McDonald’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are in police custody after allegedly attacking a father holding his infant daughter outside an Orange Mound McDonald’s.

This all happened as the man was walking back to his car at the McDonald’s near Airways and Lamar Tuesday afternoon. Police said that’s when he was attacked by the four men all while holding his baby daughter.

The victim was able to get a gun out of his car to fight back. He ended up firing shots, striking one of the crooks.

Court documents said one of the suspects then grabbed the victim’s gun and they took off.

But it wasn’t hard for police to find these suspects.

Within minutes, police found Cortez Cole, Quinton Webb, Terrell Pullen and Ladarius Pugues at a fire station on Lamar. Pugues was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound, but he’s expected to be okay.

All four are charged with robbery.

WREG talked to a man who witnessed it all and called 911 for help. He played a part in finding these suspects.

“I also told her, ‘be advised, if anybody comes to a hospital or anywhere right away with gunshots, it’ll nine times out of 10 be the suspect robbers.’ Of course, that’s exactly what happened.”

It’s still not clear if the victim is facing any charges for firing his weapon.