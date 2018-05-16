× ‘Fixing his pants’: Man accused of exposing himself on Southwest Community College campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after being accused of exposing himself on the Southwest Community College campus.

Officers responded to the campus cafeteria after receiving reports that a man was exposing and touching himself next to one of the tables Tuesday evening.

As he was being arrested, the suspect – identified as 28-year-old Lonnie Holmes – told police he was simply “fixing his pants.”

He was still arrested and charged with indecent exposure.