× Five suspects indicted in Binghampton beating death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspects accused of beating a 66-year-old Binghampton man to death have been indicted in the murder.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Dwain Ratliffe and Thelma Burroughs were indicted on second -degree murder and aggravated assault charges after Elmo Guy lost consciousness and died several days later in October 2017.

Authorities said the two beat the man after getting into an argument over a debt.

Montell Sanders and Akira Thrill – who were both minors at the time- were transferred to Criminal Court and also charged in the incident. Authorities said they facilitated the murder and aggravated assault.

A fifth suspect is still at large.