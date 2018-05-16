× Ex-Houston High teacher rebuts board investigation

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Houston High School choir teacher fired Monday following an investigation of improper conduct with students fired back at the district, alleging the district didn’t conduct a balanced investigation and may have even violated the law.

William Rayburn sent a blistering 12-page letter to the Germantown Municipal Schools Board, the same day that board voted 5-0 to dismiss him from the district.

In it, he says he was given no time to respond to charges in the district’s investigation, which include allegations that he kissed, touched or made inappropriate comments toward students. He also said many of the parents who complained were angry because their child had not been given solos in the choir’s performances.

“Yes I have hugged students on numerous occasions, but what teacher has not?” Rayburn wrote. “Other than the one occasion below, I have not touched a student inappropriately that I am aware of and that one occasion was the result of a complete misunderstanding … ”

Read the letter below or click this link.