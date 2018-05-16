× Does It Work: The Good Grips Mango Splitter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In addition to being an attorney, Yvette Kirk is a fitness and wellness enthusiast. She loves to eat healthy and is a big fan of mangos.

“I would generally swap bananas for mangos.”

Why so much love for the mango?

“Mangos have a slightly lower glycemic index so it doesn’t spike your blood sugar as much as bananas do.”

But cutting them had Yvette turning to YouTube. Hopefully the Good Grips Mango Splitter will make slicing and cubing a mango a lot easier.

It has a non-slip grip along with a stainless-steel blade. As the instructions stated, Yvette stood the mango stem side down with the longer axis aligned vertically. Next, she centered the splitter on top of the mango and pressed down.

The first try, we kind of mangled the mango.

“Maybe it`s too ripe. So maybe we’ll try a smaller mango.”

Yvette lined up a smaller mango that wasn’t so ripe and tried again.

“I’m coming through the mango and it worked.”

It split the mango in half!

“It really cut it close to the pit. You can see all the fibers here.”

Yvette was able to cube the two halves in no time.

“This product would provide me with a good shortcut in the kitchen.”

The Good Grips Mango Splitter, you passed the Does It Work test.