It’s the “Great Dress Debate” all over again.

A recording posted by social media influencer Cloe Feldman has people taking sides. The whole debate is over whether the recording says “Yanny” or “Laurel”.

So what do you hear?

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018