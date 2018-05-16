× Alleged Midtown flasher indicted on stalking, exposure charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged exhibitionist accused of exposing himself to women around Midtown has been found.

Bryant K. Smith, 30, was indicted by a grand jury last week on one count of stalking and five counts of indecent exposure, all misdemeanors. His bond was set at $5,000.

Investigators said that on mornings between Dec. 1, 2017, and Jan. 19, 2018, Smith drove a white Kia Optima slowly behind at least five different women who were walking or jogging in Central Gardens and Cooper-Young.

He would ask them for directions and then expose his penis to them or masturbate in front of them as he sat in the driver’s seat. In some cases, they said, Smith also made lewd comments to the women, according to the District Attorney General’s Office.