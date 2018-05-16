16-year-old murder suspect held in solitary confinement to be released on bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rosalyn Holmes, the 16-year-old girl who's been housed in solitary confinement in a Nashville prison for 43 days while awaiting trial on murder charges, will be released Wednesday.

According to a release, her $60,000 bond was paid early Wednesday morning by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

Holmes' case was brought to light in February after she was moved from the juvenile detention center in Shelby County to Nashville after prosecutors decided to try her as an adult for allegedly murdering another teen last year.

Shelby County officials said they did not have a facility to hold female offenders under 18 who are being tried as adults. They requested that both Holmes and another young woman be transferred.

"Instead of giving them the facility and resources they need, they transfer them to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, which runs adult prisons for people who have been convicted of felonies," Holmes' attorney said.

He said the practice is unfair and discriminatory.

“Boys don’t face this because there are more of them so it’s if nothing else, it's pure gender discrimination,” Spickler said.

He said his client’s family can’t afford the trip to visit and she’s the only girl under 18 in the women’s prison in Nashville, so she’s being held in solitary confinement.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesman Earle Farrell called the case a "unique situation" and said the county should not change the way it operates to meet the needs of one girl.