× West Memphis police issue alert for missing 98-year-old man

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis police are asking for help locating a 98-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.

George Berry was reportedly last seen Saturday morning as he was driving away from his South 20th Street home. His car was brought back to the home, but Mr. Berry has not been seen since.

This is not the first time he has gone missing and he does not have any known medical issues. He’s described as being 5’11”, 175 pounds with brown eyes.

If you see him or know anything that could help police, call the West Memphis Police Department at (870) 735-1210.