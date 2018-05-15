× West Memphis man accused of throwing popcorn, pulling gun on kids

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An Arkansas man is facing charges after police say he pulled a gun on several kids.

Stevenson Whitfield is charged with aggravated assault.

West Memphis police said Whitfield pulled up to a stop light then threw popcorn at the car with a man and his three children inside. He then reportedly leaned out of the window and pointed a hand gun at them.

When questioned by police, Whitfield claimed it was a BB gun.

Police told WREG they expect to file more charges against him.