West Memphis man accused of throwing popcorn, pulling gun on kids
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An Arkansas man is facing charges after police say he pulled a gun on several kids.
Stevenson Whitfield is charged with aggravated assault.
West Memphis police said Whitfield pulled up to a stop light then threw popcorn at the car with a man and his three children inside. He then reportedly leaned out of the window and pointed a hand gun at them.
When questioned by police, Whitfield claimed it was a BB gun.
Police told WREG they expect to file more charges against him.
